Flash flooding in Edinburgh caused disruption to transport across the city, as trains in and out of Scotland's capital were suspended over the weekend.

Social media users also uploaded videos of roads that appear to be completely submerged, with emergency services responding to vehicles caught in floodwater.

The severe weather even affected those taking refuge inside, with further footage showing rain seeping into the recently-opened St James Quarter shopping centre.

A clean-up operation is now under way in Edinburgh following the flash floods.