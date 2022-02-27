Edinburgh: Scots tell Putin ‘loud and clear’ to end invasion of Ukraine

Hundreds of protesters marched in Edinburgh on Sunday, demonstrating to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Protesters marched from the Russian Consulate to the Scottish Parliament, telling ‘loud and clear’ to the Russian President Vladimir Putin their opposition to the military invasion of Ukraine.

Since Moscow attacked Ukraine in the early morning of Thursday, Scotland has been the theatre of a number of demonstrations protesting against the Russian President’s actions in Ukraine.

