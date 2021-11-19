A man who crashed a car into the front of the Edmonton police station in November 2020 has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order, the Met Police has said.

Adam Pawlowski, 46, of Bury Street, Enfield , was also disqualified from driving for 12 months with a requirement to take an extended vehicle test at Wood Green Crown Court on Thursday (18 November).

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick said: "When shown parts of the footage during police interview Pawlowski laughed, but the actions he took that day could have had devastating consequences.”