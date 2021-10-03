The Eiffel Tower was lit up pink to mark the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month on 1 October.

Dancers and models wore pink bow-shaped outfits on stage to add to the party atmosphere, which was part of Estee Lauder’s campaign to bring people together to “end breast cancer once and for all”.

The famous Paris landmark was just one of 200 sites lit up as part of the campaign, with the Castello Sforzesco in Milan, the Sydney Opera House, the Tokyo Tower and Vienna’s Schönbrunn Palace all turning pink for the evening.