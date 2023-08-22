Eight people saved from cable car stuck dangling above canyon in Pakistan

Eight people were rescued from a broken cable car as it dangled hundreds of metres above a canyon in a remote part of Pakistan.

A cable snapped while the six children and two adults were crossing a river canyon in the Battagram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, trapping them in the cable car suspended in the air.

Authorities were forced to abandon their airborne rescue efforts as their helicopters could not safely fly at night and instead shifted to an operation involving a makeshift chairlift.

In a statement, the military said the rescue operation was “delicate”, involving commandos, army pilots and the support of local authorities.