An award-winning teenage rapper has been shot to death in southern Stockholm.

Einar - real name Nils Kurt Erik Einar Gronberg - was struck by several bullets in the Hammarby suburb south of central Stockholm and died on the spot late Thursday.

The 19-year-old was one of Sweden's most popular music artists.

No arrests have been made, but local media reports believe the shooting was likely gang-related.

In a separate incident last year, Einar was assaulted and abducted by rival rappers, who had links with a Stockholm-based gang.

