This is the shocking moment a man was dragged underneath a moving train in India before being rescued by bystanders.

Vijay Kumar Patel tripped as he attempted to get off the train at Mumbai’s Dadar Station and his clothes appeared to get stuck. CCTV footage shows the 59-year-old being pulled alongside the carriage as the train accelerates, before he is dragged head-first into the gap between the train and the platform, legs flailing.

Onlookers are seen running towards him and yanking him onto the platform by his legs.