This is the moment an elderly man drove his car down Rome’s historic Spanish Steps, later telling police he thought he was on his way to work.

The 81-year-old, wearing a suit and tie, was seen behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz A Class sedan as it descended the 18th-century monument at dawn on Tuesday, 17 June.

Speaking to municipal police at the scene, the man reportedly said he did not realise where he was. He tested negative for alcohol, but authorities are now considering whether to revoke his driving licence.

Firefighters later removed the vehicle with a crane, while experts from Italy’s culture ministry are assessing possible damage to the landmark.