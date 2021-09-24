Vets rescued an elephant calf after it became trapped in a poacher's snare in Kenya.

The baby elephant was spotted unable to free its ankle from a tight rope binding it to a stake in the ground in a remote area of the Tana River in the Ndera Community Conservancy.

Dr Poghon and his team from the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust flew to the remote area by helicopter to free the elephant and reunite it with its mother.

The baby's mother helplessly watched from 50 yards away as the vet fired an anesthetic dart at the distressed calf before cutting them free