Around 60 firefighters and eight fire engines have been called to a fire at a block of flats in Elephant and Castle, south London.

Worrying footage taken from a street close to the building shows flames raging from a balcony on the 18th floor.

The London Fire Brigade have stated that the blaze is under control, confirming there were no reported injuries.

“Firefighters worked incredibly hard to bring the fire under control,” Dave Hill, station commander, said.

“Crews evacuated residents on three floors of the building who were affected by smoke. There are no reports of any injuries.”

