Elizabeth Holmes convicted of fraud over ‘blood-testing’ start-up Theranos

Elizabeth Holmes has been convicted of fraud for turning her blood-testing start-up Theranos into a sophisticated sham.

The scheme duped billionaires and other unwitting investors into backing a seemingly revolutionary company whose medical technology never worked as promised.

On 3 January, Holmes was found guilty on four counts, including conspiracy against Theranos investors and wire fraud involving Theranos investors.

She was found not guilty on four other counts, and jurors did not return a verdict in three other counts.

