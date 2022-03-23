Elon Musk dances at the grand opening of new Tesla gigafactory

Footage shows billionaire Elon Musk dancing at the grand opening of his huge new Tesla gigafactory in Germany.

The NASA rocket scientist and founder of the electric car company Tesla was celebrating the opening of his first European factory.

The brand new factory is set to employ a whopping 12,000 people and will produce around 500,000 cars a year.

At the presentation, Elon could be seen throwing his hands in the air and thrusting to the EDM music, clearly having a great time as the crowds cheered him on.

