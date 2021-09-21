Elon Musk mocks Joe Biden after SpaceX’s first successful all-civilian mission

SpaceX chief Elon Musk has seemingly taken exception to US President Joe Biden’s silence at his company’s recent successful space mission to the Earth’s orbit.

The Inspiration4 mission was the first flight into space solely crewed by civilians and seemingly went off without a hitch – marking a serious milestone in the era of space tourism.

Asked on Twitter why he thought Joe Biden hadn’t congratulated the company on the mission, Musk quipped: “He’s still sleeping,” in reference to Donald Trump’s favoured nickname for the president.