Elon Musk unveiled the humanoid Tesla Bot during the AI Day Livestream event at Tesla.

The Tesla CEO says his company is working on a humanoid robot and that it will build a prototype “sometime next year” with it designed to eliminate “dangerous, repetitive and boring tasks”.

During the live stream Musk said: “I think essentially in the future, physical work will be a choice, if you if you want to do it you can,” and admitted that “you can run away from it, and most likely overpower it.”.