SpaceX’s Dragon capsule – and the Nasa Crew-1 mission it was carrying – has safely returned to Earth after a trip to the International Space Station.

It was the first official crew to have made that journey in a SpaceX craft, as the name suggests, though astronauts had made the same trip in the final test.

It was also the first Nasa nighttime landing since the Apollo 8 mission in 1968, with difficult conditions in recent days forcing the original arrival times to be delayed.