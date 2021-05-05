Aerospace manufacturer SpaceX has launched another 60 Starlink satellites into orbit, as part of a plan to provide internet coverage across the planet.

Nearly 1,600 internet-boosting satellites have been launched so far, surpassing the initial quota set out by SpaceX to launch their Starlink broadband service.

This means that we could see an official commercial rollout of the service sometime this year, although no launch date has been given by SpaceX.

The company currently has permission to launch as many as 30,000 of their satellites into space.