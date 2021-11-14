Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has sold a further £500 million of his shares in the company days after selling £3.7bn.

Last week, Mr Musk after his 63 million Twitter followers whether he should sell 10% of his stake in Tesla.

The world's most valuable carmaker's shares fell by around 16% in the two days after the poll proved in favour of him selling.

It comes as US Democrats proposed a so-called "billionaires tax" which could see the richest citizens taxed on "unrealised gains" even if they do not sell any of their stock.

