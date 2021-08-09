SpaceX is planning to launch a billboard satellite into space - bringing out-of-this-world marketing to life.

Elon Musk's SpaceX is partnering with Geometric Energy Corporation to launch the satellite on a Falcon 9 rocket in 2022.

People and companies will be able to display logos and other promotional content on the billboard.

Those wanting to display something on the large screen will be able to purchase tokens with cryptocurrencies.

"Hopefully, people don’t waste money on something inappropriate, insulting or offensive," Samuel Reid, CEO And Co-Founder Of GEC.

Tokens that affect the advert’s placement, brightness, colour and duration will be available for purchase.