Elon Musk named Time's person of the year 2021

Elon Musk is Time’s Person of the Year.

The magazine said that he had been chosen for his work in space as well as on electric cars, as well as his plans to take humanity to Mars and his interest in cryptocurrency.

It also noted in its announcement that Mr Musk “also likes to live-tweet his poops”, thought to be a first for a Time “Person of the Year”.

Time has been running the award since 1927, with recent winners including Greta Thunberg, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

