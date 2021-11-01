A “small number” have been taken to hospital after two trains crashed in Salisbury.

The smash is understood to have happened in or around Fisherton Tunnel between Andover and Salisbury in Wiltshire, at around 7.30pm.

After the collision, the derailed train - a Great Western Railway (GRW) service from Portsmouth Harbour to Bristol Temple Meads - was believed to be on its side.

A police spokesperson said: “We are currently at the scene of a train crash involving two trains between Andover and Salisbury. We are responding with the fire and ambulance service at the site close to Grateley.”