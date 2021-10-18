A man has pleaded guilty to a charge relating to the flight in which footballer Emiliano Sala died.

David Henderson, 66, has admitted attempting to discharge a passenger without valid permission or authorisation.

He is to stand trial after denying a separate charge of endangering the safety of an aircraft.

Sala and pilot David Ibbotson were killed on 21 January 2019 after a light aircraft flying from Nantes to Cardiff crashed into the sea close to the Channel Islands.

