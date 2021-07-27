Fleur de leader: Macron sinks under flower garlands on visit to French Polynesia

French President Emmanuel Macron was completely covered with flower garlands and seashells on a recent visit to French Polynesia.

Macron is in the territory to show France’s continued commitment to the region given previous French nuclear test on its atolls and a growing influence from China in French Polynesia.

As can be seen in the above video, Emmanuel Macron was nearly weighed down given the amount of garlands that were bestowed upon him on his arrival to Manihi Island on Tuesday (27 July).