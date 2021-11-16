Macron changes colour of French flag but hardly anyone notices

Emmanuel Macron’s presidential office has decided to change the blue in the French flags flying around the Élysée back to their original hue – in a move that no one had noticed until now.

Macron made the decision to go back with the darker blue that was adopted after the French revolution seemingly out of an aesthetic decision and a nod to France’s navy.

However, some have suggested that the president wanted to differentiate himself from the blue used by the European Union, an accusation that palace aides have denied.