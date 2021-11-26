Emmanuel Macron 'surprised' by Boris Johnson's letter asking to take back all migrants

French President Emmanuel Macron said he was "surprised" after Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked in a public letter that France take back all migrants who cross illegally from its shores to Britain.

"You don't communicate from a leader to another on these matters via tweets and letters you are making public.

"We are not whistleblowers, come on, come on.

"So ministers will be working seriously to resolve a serious matter with people that are serious."

The diplomatic row erupted after France withdrew a summit invitation to Home Secretary Priti Patel.

