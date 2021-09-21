Worrying footage shows empty supermarket shelves in east London as the full impact of the CO2 crisis is starting to show.

Meat supplies to supermarkets and restaurants will be affected within days by the shortage of the gas, which is instrumental to refrigeration and delivery.

The chief executive of the British Meat Processors Association warned UK shops may be left without any meat in as little as two weeks due to the crisis with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng saying he hoped to have a ‘very clear plan’ to get CO2 production back up and running this week.