Small business minister Paul Scully has defended the Government’s handling of the energy crisis and said small energy firms will not be bailed out.

The politician said: ‘We’re not going to bail out companies whose business model can’t be sustained’

Around 1.5 million customers have seen their energy supplier go out of business this month after Avro Energy and Green Supplier Limited became the latest to announce their exit from the market.

Industry regulator Ofgem said it will ensure a new supplier is appointed to take over Avro’s 580,000 domestic gas and electricity customers and Green’s 255,000 households.