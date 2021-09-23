The Chief Executive of Energy UK, Emma Pinchbeck has told BBC Breakfast that the entire energy industry is worried about the current state of the market.

1.5 million customers have seen their energy supplier go out of business this month after Avro Energy and Green Supplier Limited became the latest to announce their exit from the market.

Ofgem said that it would ensure that a new supplier was appointed to take over Avro’s 580,000 domestic gas and electricity customers and Green’s 255,000 households.