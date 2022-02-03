Government ‘conscious’ of how energy price hike will ‘hurt people’, Tory minister claims

The government is "very conscious" of how the energy price cap rise "will hurt some people", according to Tory minister James Cleverly.

Discussing the prospect of soaring bills on LBC, Mr Clevery explained how there are a "number of support packages" already in place.

"We are very, very conscious of how much this will hurt some people," he said.

"We absolutely recognise that for some people, these changes will be incredibly painful."

The government's £6bn loan scheme to help households save around £200 on their bills was branded a "joke" by one energy CEO on Thursday morning.

