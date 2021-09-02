England football players were met with boos and jeers from the home crowd when they walked onto the pitch ahead of their World Cup qualifying clash against Hungary.

Loud booing also erupted the moment Gareth Southgate’s men took the knee, just moments before kick-off in Budapest.

It comes after Hungary were ordered to play their next three UEFA competition games behind closed doors due to racist abuse and homophobic banners at the stadium during Euro 2020.

Some 60,000 fans packed into Hungary's Puskas Arena this evening as the qualifier is being played under FIFA jurisdiction.