Record year sees more than 28,300 people cross Channel to UK

More than 28,300 people crossed the English Channel to the UK aboard small boats in 2021, triple the number for 2020.

But arrivals will continue and more people will drown in the narrow sea between France and Britain if the Government pursues its “dangerous and callous policy”, ministers have been warned.

Last year’s record number – an increase of about 20,000 – came despite millions of pounds promised to French authorities to tackle the issue.

A Home Office minister said the Government is “reforming” its approach to asylum through its New Plan for Immigration.

