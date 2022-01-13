Piers Corbyn eggs on activist damaging Eric Gill statue as he's pulled from BBC building

Piers Corbyn could be heard shouting encouragement to an activist damaging an Eric Gill statue after scaling the front of BBC’s Broadcasting House.

The man was filmed chipping away at the sculpture before he was eventually removed by the fire service.

Gill was one of the most prominent artists of the early 20th-century but his diaries, published decades after his death, reveal his sexual abuse of his daughters and family dog.

As the protestor attacked Gill’s statue with a hammer, another could be heard chanting about his history of paedophilia.

