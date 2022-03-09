The wreck of Endurance, Sir Ernest Shackleton’s ship, has been found off the coast of Antarctica 100 years to the day of Shackleton’s burial.

The whereabouts of wooden ship, which was submerged in the Weddell Sea after it became trapped in ice in 1915, had remained a mystery for decades.

However, an expedition team have now been able to located it at a depth of 3,008 metres and approximately four miles south of the position originally recorded by the ship’s captain Frank Worsley, The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust said.

