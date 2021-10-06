Sage Steele, a presenter for ESPN, has been removed from the channel’s programming after she ranted about vaccine mandates for Covid, which she said were “sick”.

The sports presenter told Jay Cutler’s Uncut podcast last week that while she respected those who took vaccines for Covid, “to mandate it is sick, and it is scary to me in many ways.”

An ESPN source reportedly told Front Office Sports on Tuesday that Ms Steele will not be on air and will be removed from a number of programmes that she hosts for a week.