Police were called to step in after a council meeting erupted into a shouting match between councillors.

Councillors on Maldon District Council in Essex were meeting on Thursday evening to discuss a potential sanction to be issued to member Chrisy Morris, who had been accused of disclosing confidential information.

The vote to remove Mr Morris from all committees, working groups or outside bodies until May 2023 was unanimous.

Mr Morris frantically protested, saying his fellow councillors could not make him leave the meeting as he was “democratically elected”.

