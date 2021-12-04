Ethan Crumbley: School ‘shooter's' mother ‘breaks down in tears’ during first court appearance after arrest

Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, broke down in tears as a judge charged her and her husband James on four counts each of involuntary manslaughter.

The parents of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, the Oxford High School shooting suspect, made their first court appearance in an Oakland County court in Michigan this morning (Saturday) hours after being arrested.

Ethan Crumbley is accused of using his father’s gun to shoot four classmates dead and injuring several others.

As she was provided with her trial rights, Ms Crumbley pleaded not guilty to all four counts while crying.

