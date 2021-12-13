Ethan Crumbley’s lawyers request shooting suspect moved to juvenile jail so he can access schooling

Lawyers for Ethan Crumbley, the Michigan high school shooting suspect, request the 15-year-old be moved to a juvenile jail.

Crumbley has been charged as an adult with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Defending attorney Paulette Michel Loftin argued Crumbley should be moved out of Oakland County Jail where adult inmates, including his parents, are held.

Loftin claimed Crumbley had not shown evidence he would be a “menace” to other juvenile inmates.

