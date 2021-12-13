Watch live as accused Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley appears in court

Ethan Crumbley, the Michigan high school shooting suspect is expected to appear at a probable cause hearing today.

The November 30 incident at Oxford High School left four students, aged 14 to 17-years-old dead.

Crumbley, 15, has been charged as an adult with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The teenager's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, each face four counts of involuntary manslaughter and have pleaded not guilty.

