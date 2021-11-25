Ethiopia's PM Abiy Ahmed leading military from the front line

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been leading the military at the front line since Tuesday, according to the government.

The Nobel Peace Prize winning leader issued a statement urging young Ethiopians people to join the battle as concerns grow about the country’s worsening civil war.

“Starting tomorrow, I will mobilise to the front to lead the defence forces,” Mr Abiy said on Twitter late on Monday.

Mr Abiy did not specify where he intended to go exactly or which front he will lead.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here