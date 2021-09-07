Millions facing hunger crisis in northern Ethiopia, UN says

Millions of people are facing a hunger crisis in northern Ethiopia due to an effective blockade of aid into the area by warring forces in Tigray.

Ten months since the start of Ethiopia’s Tigray war, the UN has warned that the humanitarian situation in Tigray is set to “worsen dramatically” as there simply isn’t enough food supplies coming into the region.

“The region remains under a de facto humanitarian aid blockade, where access to bring life-saving humanitarian relief continues to be extremely restricted,” Grant Leaity, the UN’s acting humanitarian coordinator for Ethiopia said.