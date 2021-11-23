Watch live as EU ministers arrive in Brussels to discuss Brexit and Covid

European Union ministers are arriving for a meeting in Brussels to discuss the December leaders' summit, their response to the Covid crisis and relations with Britain.

The meeting comes as a wave of coronavirus surges over the continent, with a number of countries imposing stricter lockdown rules in recent days.

Despite a number of violent protests, Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands have returned to tighter restrictions in an attempt to counter rising Covid cases, which will likely be a big talking point in Brussels.

