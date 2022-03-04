Watch live as EU foreign ministers, Blinken, Truss and Kuleba meet to discuss Ukraine

EU foreign ministers, joined by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, gather in a meeting room to discuss Ukraine crisis.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is expected to appear via videolink.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the world to “wake up” to the dangers posed by Russia, after its forces started a fire at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

