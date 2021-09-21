Greece has started moving asylum seekers to the first of five new camps on its islands, paid for by the European Union.

The new $50 million camp on Samos houses 3,000 people and has running hot and cold water and air-conditioning. The facility is meant to give asylum seekers humane living conditions while their cases are judged and put an end to the squalor of the overrun old camp.

But critics are concerned about isolation, as the new facility is in a remote valley. Rights groups have also likened it to a prison, surrounded by wire fencing and CCTV cameras.