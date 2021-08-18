The European Union will only cooperate with the Taliban if the rights of all citizens - including women - are “respected” in Afghanistan.

Speaking after leading emergency talks, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also underlined the importance of opening talks with the militants to help prevent a new exodus of refugees to the continent.

“Cooperation with any future Afghan government will be conditioned on a peaceful and inclusive settlement and respect for the fundamental rights of all Afghans,” Mr Borrell said.

“The Taliban have won the war, so we will have to talk to them.”