The European Union has recommended reinstating travel restrictions on U.S. visitors amid the surge of the Delta Covid-19 variant.

On Monday, European Union nations voted to reimpose limits on non-essential travel from the United States amid the dramatic increase in domestic COVID cases.

Germany designated the U.S. as a high-risk area on August 15, resulting in visitors needing to show proof of vaccination, recovery from the disease or present a negative test result.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 52.1% o Americans have been fully vaccinated.