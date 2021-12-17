Watch live as European Commission discusses vaccine flow into Northern Ireland

The European Commission vice president has announced new legislation on the easy flow of vaccines between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Maros Sefcovic delivered the news during a press conference from the European Union on Friday, amid ongoing issues over the workings of the Northern Ireland Protocol following Brexit. The country remains covered by the EU’s pharmaceutical regulations. The EU said when a medicine is approved in the UK, temporary approval will be provided in Northern Ireland “pending authorisation in the EU”.

