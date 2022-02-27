EU Commission announces will buy and deliver weapons to Ukraine

Ursula von der Leyen and Josep Borrell have announced the EU will buy and deliver weapons to Ukraine. It is the first time the EU has militarily financed and supported a third country under attack.

The President of the European Commission also announced plans have been made to ban Russian state-owned media Russia Today and Sputnik from broadcasting in the EU.

The European Commission chief also said the bloc was “shutting down the EU airspace for Russian-owned, Russian registered or Russian-controlled aircraft”.

