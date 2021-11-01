Travel chaos at London Euston station has left hundreds of passengers stranded with some attempting to sleep on the floor.

Extreme weather through the weekend led to trees falling on the tracks cancelling journeys and delaying others including train journeys to Glasgow for the Cop26 summit on Sunday.

In an update on Sunday night, London Euston warned of further delays into Monday as trains and crews return to their correction locations.

The delays have left hundreds stuck in the London station with passengers taking to social media to request updates on delayed trains.

