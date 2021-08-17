Video footage shows a Voyager aircraft arriving at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire from Afghanistan.

British troops are racing against the clock to get remaining UK nationals and their local allies out of Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country.

The evacuations include those eligible for relocation under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy, according to a Ministry of Defence press release.

This comes after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the situation at Kabul is “stabilising” after horrifying footage showed thousands of panicked people taking to the runway in an attempt to flee the country.