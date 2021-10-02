Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the public to trust the police after the revelation a serving Met Police officer made a false arrest to kidnap, rape and murder Sarah Everard.

"I do believe in the police. I do believe we can trust the police and I think the police do a wonderful, wonderful job," Mr Johnson said.

The PM did, however, admit that there is a "problem" in the way rape, domestic violence and sexual violence complaints are handled by police and urged more prosecutions and convictions for the crimes.