Ex-Marine losing hope for interpreter stuck in Afghanistan who saved his life

A former US marine has said he is losing hope that an interpreter who saved his life and worked with the American military for 17 years will make it out of Afghanistan .

The interpreter is stuck with his family in Kabul, and was at the Hamid Karzai International Airport when it was struck by two explosions yesterday (26 August).

Peter Cuoco is frustrated that the interpreter, Carl, and his family have been turned away at the airport and says his hope is “dwindling”.